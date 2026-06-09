Fire at oil depot in Kuban after drone attack extinguished

KRASNODAR, June 9. /TASS/. The fire at an oil depot in the Ust-Labinsky district of Russia’s southern Krasnodar Region following the June 6 drone attack has been extinguished, according to the district’s Unified Duty Dispatch Service Telegram channel.

"According to the emergency response center, fire fighting works are over. The fire has been extinguished.

The fire followed Ukraine’s drone attack against the Poltavskaya oil depot on June 6. The fire engulfed an area of around 5,000 square meters. No one was hurt.