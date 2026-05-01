Enemy drone attack leaves Rylsk district in Russia’s Kursk Region without television

KURSK, May 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attacked a digital broadcasting tower in the Rylsk District of Russia’s Kursk Region with a drone, leaving households across the district and some localities in at least three other municipalities without television, Governor Alexander Khinshtein reported.

"Today, an enemy drone attacked a digital broadcasting tower in the Rylsk District, completely incapacitating the facility. Unfortunately, the whole of Rylsk District, and part of localities in the Glushkovo, Korenevo, and Lgovo districts were left without television," the official wrote on Max.

According to him, electricians will start repairs at the infrastructure as soon as the operational environment permits.