Number of victims in Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk reaches 10, including three children

KRASNODAR, April 6. /TASS/. The number of people injured in Ukraine’s attack on Novorossiysk early Monday morning has risen to 10, including three children, the city administration’s press service told TASS.

"According to the latest figures, 10 people have suffered injuries of moderate severity, including three children," the agency’s source said.

According to the regional emergency response headquarters, eight of them have been hospitalized. In addition, city hall confirmed that as of Monday morning, no one remained in temporary shelters. The number of damaged homes is still being determined.

Overnight into April 6, debris from a Ukrainian drone struck a multifamily building in Novorossiysk. According to authorities, a total of six apartment buildings and two private homes were damaged. All of the injured are receiving the necessary medical care at the hospital.