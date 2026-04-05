Eight people, including two children, injured in a drone attack in Novorossiysk — mayor

KRASNODAR, April 6. /TASS/. Eight people, including two children, were injured in a drone attack in Novorossiysk, according to city Mayor Andrey Kravchenko.

"The situation is most serious in Novorossiysk. Currently, eight people are known to have been injured. Two of them are children living in a private home, and one adult," he wrote on his channel in Max.

Kravchenko clarified that all the injured are receiving the necessary medical care at the hospital. According to him, the drone strike damaged six apartment buildings and two private homes.