Roof of Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School goes on fire

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. A fire erupted on the roof of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School in the southeast of the Russian capital, a spokesman for the emergency services told TASS.

"A fire erupted on the roof of the main building of the Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School in Golovachev Street. Firefighting teams of the Moscow garrison are working at the scene," he said.

The fire has engulfed an area of about 200 square meters and is spreading in two directions under the roof, the spokesman specified.

About 100 people have been evacuated from the military school. According to preliminary information, no one has been left inside, he said.

The fire has been assigned the highest degree of complexity, the spokesman said.