Air defenses shot down two drones flying toward Moscow — Mayor Sobyanin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense system shot down two drones flying toward Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported on his Max messenger channel.

"The Defense Ministry’s air defense forces destroyed two drones flying toward Moscow. Emergency services specialists are working at the crash site," the mayor wrote.

According to data published by Sobyanin, a total of five drones flying toward the Russian capital were shot down in the early hours on Wednesday.