Some 670 students evacuated from Novosibirsk school due to fire — Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers evacuated 670 students from a teacher training school in Novosibirsk, the ministry told TASS.

"We evacuated 670 students. We haven’t received any reports of injuries. Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze," the ministry said.

According to earlier reports, the fire broke out at the A. S. Makarenko Novosibirsk Pedagogical College No. 1 on Lineynaya Street. Preliminary estimates indicate that the blaze started in a classroom on the third floor and spread to the roof of the three-story building. High-rise firefighting equipment is being used, and additional fire and rescue teams have been deployed to contain the fire.