Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 146

HONG KONG, November 30. /TASS/. Rescuers have discovered 18 more bodies at the site of a major fire in Hong Kong, bringing the death toll to 146, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing a police spokesperson.

The blaze at the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex, a development of eight high-rise towers, ignited on Wednesday. One structure sustained minimal damage, while the other seven were severely affected by the fire. The flames propagated quickly across bamboo scaffolding installed for cosmetic refurbishments. The complex contains nearly 2,000 apartments, accommodating approximately 4,000 residents.

It was the deadliest residential building fire in Hong Kong’s history.