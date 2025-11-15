Number of customers without power due to attacks rises to 66,000 in Zaporozhye Region

MELITOPOL, November 15. /TASS/. The number of customers left without electricity in the Zaporozhye Region has risen to 66,000 following repeated Ukrainian Armed Forces attacks on critical infrastructure, the region’s governor Evgeny Balitsky said.

"The enemy continues its massive UAV attacks on frontline districts of the region. Another strike on critical infrastructure has been recorded. An additional 33,000 customers have lost power. In total, 66,000 customers in the Vasilyevsky and Tokmak districts are now disconnected from electricity supply," Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.