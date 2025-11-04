Ukrainian army launches over 110 drones at Russia’s Belgorod Region in past day

BELGOROD, November 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces launched over 110 drones and more than 18 projectiles at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region in the past day, the regional crisis center said in a statement on Telegram.

"The settlements of Oktyabrsky, Bessonovka, Bergilyovka, Zhuravlyovka, Otradnoye, Petrovka, Repoye, Streletskiye, Chaiki, and Yasnye Zori in the Belgorodsky District were attacked by 16 drones, ten of which were jammed and downed. A man who suffered injuries in a drone strike on the village of Oktyabrsky yesterday came to the Oktyabrsky District Hospital this morning. He was diagnosed with a barotrauma and provided with outpatient care," the statement reads. According to the crisis center, three private houses were damaged.

Seven drones were launched at the Boriskovsky District, damaging six private houses and a social facility. Eleven fixed-wing drones attacked the Alexeyevsky, Veidelevsky, Korochansky and Prokhorovsky districts; there were no casualties or damage.

Five drones and four projectiles were launched at the Krasnoyaruzhsky District. One drone strike was reported in the Yakovlevsky District; there were no casualties or damage. The Valuisky District was attacked by 12 drones; an FPV drone strike on a car left a man injured; he received outpatient care at Valuiki Central District Hospital. Four drones were launched at the Volokonovsky District; a drone strike on a car injured its driver.

As many as 15 projectiles and 18 drones were launched at residential areas in the Graivoronsky District, damaging seven private houses. The Shebekinsky District was attacked by 38 drones, with one of the strikes leaving a man injured.

According to the crisis center, a 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a barotrauma and an injury to his ear following a drone attack on the village of Surkovo. Two private houses were damaged and the windows of two apartment buildings were shattered.