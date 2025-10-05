Georgian security service seizes arms meant to be used for sabotage on October 4

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. Georgia’s law enforcement agencies have seized a large amount of weapons that were supposed to be used during upheavals on October 4 from a cache found near Tbilisi, first deputy chief of Georgia’s State Security Service Lasha Magradze said.

"On the basis of intel information, the State Security Service found a large quantity of firearms, munitions, explosives, and detonators. According to investigators, Georgian citizen B.Ch., acting on orders from a Georgian representative of an armed unit operating in Ukraine, purchased a great quantity of firearms, which is proved by a lot of evidence," he said.

"According to intel information, acts of sabotage with the use of the above-mentioned weapons were supposed to be stages along with massive violence and the attempted seizure of the presidential residence in Tbilisi on October 4," he said, adding that security officers "neutralized a number of individuals who presumably were to bring munitions and explosives to downtown Tbilisi."

The weapons cache was found in a forest near Tbilisi. Security officers detained a man who had arranged a device for the remote activation of explosives. The B.Ch. citizen will be put on the wanted list. His phone was seized after the search of his home. The phone stored several videos featuring him reporting about the purchase of weapons and explosives.

A criminal case was opened on charges of illegal purchase and possession of firearms and explosives. Investigation is underway.

An opposition rally took place in Tbilisi's Freedom Square on Saturday on the day of the country's municipal elections. The rally's organizers called from the stage for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." After that some protesters headed to the nearby presidential residence. Protesters breached the fence surrounding the residence and riot police used water cannons and tear gas to push them back. Five activists were detained for calling for overthrowing the government and instigating mass violence. They face up to nine years in prison.