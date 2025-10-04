Number of police officers injured in the unrest in Tbilisi reaches 21 — Health Ministry

TBILISI, October 5. /TASS/. At least 21 police officers and six protesters were injured during the unrest in Tbilisi, the press service of Georgian Health Ministry press service reported.

"As a result of the events that unfolded in Tbilisi on October 4, six protesters and 21 law enforcement officers were injured. Ambulances carried them to medical facilities," the statement read.

Earlier, 15 police officers were reported injured. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze noted that one law enforcement officer suffered a fracture and a hematoma.

An opposition rally took place in Tbilisi's Freedom Square. The opposition believes that last year's parliamentary elections in Georgia were rigged, and therefore Saturday's municipal elections were illegal. One of the organizers, former Prosecutor General Murtaz Zodelava, called for "seizing the keys to the presidential palace." A quarrelling between protesters and security guards escalated into a brawl. Protesters tore down metal barriers near the presidential palace and attempted to break into the building, but police managed to push them back using riot gear. The ranks of protesters near the presidential palace are gradually thinning.