IN BRIEF: What is known about shootout in Dagestani village

MAKHACHKALA, October 2. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a shootout in the Dagestani village of Untsukul, local officials told TASS.
TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.
Circumstances behind the attack
- A shootout occurred in the village of Untsukul in the Russian North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan on Thursday.
- The reasons behind the incident are still unknown.
- Israfil Israfilov, the head of republic’s Regional Control Center, said reports circulated in the media and Telegram channels that the shootout took place inside a school are false.
- The Russian Interior Ministry said the incident followed a conflict involving six adults outside a school.
- Non-lethal weapons were used in the conflict.
Affected people
- According to the latest reports, three adults were wounded.
- They have been taken to a district hospital.
- Two of them are in serious condition.
- Additional medical staff has been enlisted, the Dagestani Health Ministry said.
- The three men injured in the incident are currently undergoing surgery in the Untsukul central district hospital, the ministry added.
Probe
- Police are looking into the situation.
- Measures to identify all participants in the conflict are being taken.
- A search for three other people implicated in the shootout is ongoing, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the republic told TASS.