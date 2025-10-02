IN BRIEF: What is known about shootout in Dagestani village

MAKHACHKALA, October 2. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a shootout in the Dagestani village of Untsukul, local officials told TASS.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incident.

Circumstances behind the attack

- A shootout occurred in the village of Untsukul in the Russian North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan on Thursday.

- The reasons behind the incident are still unknown.

- Israfil Israfilov, the head of republic’s Regional Control Center, said reports circulated in the media and Telegram channels that the shootout took place inside a school are false.

- The Russian Interior Ministry said the incident followed a conflict involving six adults outside a school.

- Non-lethal weapons were used in the conflict.

Affected people

- According to the latest reports, three adults were wounded.

- They have been taken to a district hospital.

- Two of them are in serious condition.

- Additional medical staff has been enlisted, the Dagestani Health Ministry said.

- The three men injured in the incident are currently undergoing surgery in the Untsukul central district hospital, the ministry added.

Probe

- Police are looking into the situation.

- Measures to identify all participants in the conflict are being taken.

- A search for three other people implicated in the shootout is ongoing, the Russian Investigative Committee’s department in the republic told TASS.