Body of stowaway discovered in landing gear compartment at US airport

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. American Airlines maintenance crews at Charlotte International Airport in North Carolina have discovered a body of a stowaway in a landing gear compartment, the CBS News TV channel reported.

According to its information, the flight has recently arrived from Europe. Maintenance crews discovered the body while servicing the aircraft, and responding police officers pronounced the individual deceased.

"We are working with law enforcement on its investigation," a spokesperson for American Airlines said in a statement to CBS News.

An airport spokesperson confirmed that they are aware of the incident, adding that "we are deeply saddened by this news." The airport will support the police investigation "as needed."

The TV channel emphasized that this "is at least the second time this year stowaways have been found in landing gear at US airports. In January, two dead stowaways were found in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.".