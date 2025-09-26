IN BRIEF: What is known about collision between train, truck in Smolensk Region

SMOLENSK, September 26. /TASS/. A freight train collided with a vehicle in Russia’s western Smolensk Region. The accident resulted in the derailment and fire of fuel cars. Latest reports indicate two members of the locomotive crew were injured.

TASS has compiled the main details about the incident.

Circumstances of the accident

- The collision occurred at 7:26 a.m. Moscow time (4:26 a.m. GMT), the Moscow Railway press service reported.

- As a result of the accident, a locomotive and 18 cars carrying fuel and lubricants went off the tracks, according to preliminary information.

- Earlier, it was reported that six cars had derailed. There are 36 cars in total.

- The press service of the Smolensk regional branch of the Russian Interior Ministry told TASS that the collision happened at a railroad crossing on the R-120 Bryansk-Smolensk highway, at the 439th kilometer.

- Traffic on this section is temporarily restricted.

- The Moscow Railway press service reported that the collision occurred between the Rudnya and Golynki stations.

- The truck driver drove onto the railroad crossing in front of an approaching freight train.

- The train driver applied the emergency brakes, but the distance was insufficient, and the collision could not be prevented.

- Three fire engines and four recovery trains were sent to respond to the aftermath of the accident, and an operational headquarters was set up, the Moscow Railway said.

- Firefighters contained the fire in the train cars, which affected an area of 400 square meters.

Victims

- According to the latest information, two members of the locomotive crew were injured in the accident: the engineer and the assistant engineer.

- They were taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

- Later, it became known that the truck driver who collided with the train had died.

Investigation

- Following the incident, the transport prosecutor's office launched an investigation into compliance with traffic safety legislation.

- Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code (Violation of Railway Traffic Safety and Operating Rules).