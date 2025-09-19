Magnitude 5.5 earthquake recorded in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 19. /TASS/. An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 has occurred in Kamchatka, the local branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported.

Seismologists indicated that the epicenter was located at a depth of 31.9 km. The earthquake occurred 181 km from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. No information about whether it was felt by residents is available.

Earlier on the morning of September 19, the regional Emergencies Ministry reported a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka. Aftershocks measuring up to 7.0 on the Richter scale were felt in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk urban districts, and in some settlements of the Yelizovsky district up to 6.0, and the Ust-Kamchatsky district up to 4.0. According to the region’s Emergencies Minister Sergey Lebedev, no destruction has been reported. A tsunami threat was declared for the eastern coast of the peninsula, and a wave approximately 30 cm high entered the mouth of the Nalycheva River.