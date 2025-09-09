US court puts Russian Postovoy under house arrest — lawyer

WASHINGTON, September 9. /TASS/. A US court has ruled to transfer Denis Postovoy, a Russian citizen arrested in the United States, from prison to house arrest for the duration of the proceedings on the merits, lawyer William Coffield told TASS.

"The judge has ordered him released into the custody of a family friend in Florida. I expect it will be a couple of days before he is actually moved," the defense attorney said.

He said that Postovoy would be transferred from the Federal District of Columbia to the state of Florida.

Coffield said Postovoy will have to wear a GPS monitor.

Postovoy was detained in Florida in 2024 on accusations of violating the US export control regime, smuggling and attempted money laundering. According to the American authorities, Postovoy illegally exported to Russia dual-use technologies, which could allegedly be used during a special military operation in Ukraine. He was later moved to Washington, where he is being held in custody. His trial will take place in the Washington District Court. Preliminary hearings are taking place there.