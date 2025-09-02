Fuel oil slick in Black Sea breaks up into several fragments

SEVASTOPOL, September 2. /TASS/. Small accumulations of petroleum products have separated from the main spill spot, which is recorded in the Black Sea near the Kerch Strait, Sergey Stanichny, a specialist in remote research methods cooperating with Russia's Marine Rescue Service, told TASS.

"The slick has broken up. The larger part [of the slick] is opposite the Kerch Strait. However, it is no longer whole, some part has separated," he said.

The total area of oil products has slightly decreased (previously the slick was recorded over an area of about 350 square kilometers).

On August 29, an oil leak was recorded during a loading operation with a tanker in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) has brought out of operation one of its three single point moorings (SPM-2) at the sea terminal near Novorossiysk for an indefinite period following the contingency with the oil spill.