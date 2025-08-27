Two children killed in shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis - local police

NEW YORK, August 27. /TASS/. Two children, ages 8 and 10, have been killed in a shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis, Minnesota in the US and 17 people have been injured, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

According to him, the shooting broke out when the children were at a morning mass, with the gunman firing a rifle through the church windows. "Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the pews. Seventeen people were injured, 14 of them children. Two are in critical condition," the police chief said at a press conference aired by leading US TV channels.