Around 400 people killed in Pakistan over past 10 days due to floods — UN

UN, August 26. /TASS/. Approximately 400 people have been killed and more than 190 have been injured in Pakistan over the last 10 days due to heavy rains and flooding, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

"Over the last 10 days, 400 people have been killed and more than 190 others injured in Pakistan due to heavy rains and flash floods in the areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwar, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to the authorities. More than 20,000 people remain displaced due to the flooding," OCHA reported.

Those affected by the floods are in urgent need of medical assistance, clean water, hygiene supplies and materials for rebuilding shelters. The UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Tom Fletcher, has allocated $600,000 to support relief efforts.

OCHA noted that during this year’s monsoon season, Pakistan has "faced extensive destruction from heavy rains and floods, with 798 reported fatalities and more than 1,000 injuries" since June.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually lasts from June to September, bringing high rainfall that is vital for farming but often causes floods and other natural disasters in the area.