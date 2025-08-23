Accomplice in the murder of General Moskalik fully admits guilt

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The individual detained in the Saratov Region on suspicion of being an accomplice in the murder of Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the Russian General Staff, has fully admitted his guilt.

"I fully admit my guilt," he stated during an interrogation, a video of which was released by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

The man is a native of Saratov and a citizen of the Russian Federation. In July 2023, an unknown person contacted him via the WhatsApp messenger, introduced themselves as an employee of the Ukrainian special services, and offered to carry out tasks for monetary reward. "In April 2025, on the orders of the Ukrainian special services, I participated in a terrorist act against Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik. My task was to surveil him and deliver an explosive device," stated the detainee. Furthermore, according to him, from 2023 to 2025, on the instructions of his handler, he conducted surveillance of Russian Aerospace Forces servicemen, establishing their places of work and residence.

Earlier, the FSB reported that a Russian citizen born in 1976 had been detained in the Saratov Region. He was implicated in delivering an improvised explosive device to the Moscow region on the orders of the Ukrainian special services. The detonation of this device on April 25, 2025, resulted in the death of Lieutenant General Moskalik.