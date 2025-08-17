Russia foils Ukrainian UAV attack on Smolensk nuke plant — FSB

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian forces have foiled an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant, the press office of the Federal Security Service (FSB) reported on Sunday.

"On August 17, electronic warfare systems suppressed a fixed-wing UAV (a Spis strike drone of Ukrainian manufacture) over the Smolensk Nuclear Power Plant. Therefore, a terrorist attack by the Ukrainian army on a nuclear power facility has been foiled," the press office said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian armed formations continue provocations in the form of attacks by unmanned aerial vehicles on nuclear power facilities," the press office said.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, Russian forces foiled the Kiev regime’s attempt to attack the infrastructure of the nuclear power facility in the Smolensk Region by an unmanned aerial vehicle.

"On August 17, an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with a fixed-wing UAV on the infrastructure of the nuclear power plant in the Smolensk Region was foiled. The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was intercepted in the airspace of the Smolensk Region," the ministry said in a statement.