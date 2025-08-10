Russia's Klyuchevskoy volcano ejects ash up to 10 km high

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 10. /TASS/. An ash plume rising up to 10 km has been recorded at the Russia's Klyuchevskoy volcano, the Volcanoes of Kamchatka UNESCO World Heritage Site. Minor ash fall in settlements of the Ust-Kamchatsky District is possible, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Kamchatka Region reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team, on the morning of August 10, an ash emission from the Klyuchevskoy volcano was recorded at an altitude of up to 10,000 meters, with the volcano itself standing at 4,750 meters. Klyuchevskoy has been assigned the 'red' aviation hazard code," the statement said.

Earlier, the regional Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that five volcanoes remain active at present, includindg Bezymianny, Shiveluch, Klyuchevskoy, Karymsky, and Krasheninnikov.

On the morning of July 30, a powerful earthquake occurred off the coast of Kamchatka. It was the strongest since 1952, with a magnitude reaching 8.8, according to local authorities. A state of heightened readiness was declared in Kamchatka. The strong tremor was also felt in Severo-Kurilsk in the morning, followed by a tsunami. The maximum water run-up reached about 200 meters. Approximately 2,400 residents of the area were evacuated to safe locations and provided with tea and hot meals. The earthquake also triggered a tsunami in the Pacific Ocean, prompting warnings from the authorities of Japan, the United States, and the Philippines.