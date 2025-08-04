Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Far East sends ash plume 6.5 km high

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, August 4. /TASS/. The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano has spewed a 6.5-kilometer column of ash into the air, the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Eastern Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences said in a statement on Telegram.

"Explosions raised volcanic ash as high as 6.5 kilometers above sea level. The ash plume spread 30 kilometers northeast from the volcano. The volcanic activity poses a threat to domestic and international fights," the statement reads.

The Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano is Eurasia’s highest active volcano. It has a regular cone shape with a 700-meter-wide crater on top. About 80 secondary blast craters and cinder cones are located on its slopes. The volcano is situated 30 kilometers from the settlement of Klyuchi in the Ust-Kamchatcky District, which has a population of about 4,500.