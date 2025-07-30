FACTBOX: What is known about earthquakes in Kamchatka

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, July 30. /TASS/. The strongest earthquake since 1952 occurred in the Kamchatka region in Russia’s Far East. According to various estimates, its magnitude reached 8.7. A tsunami wave hit the coastal zone of the city of Severo-Kurilsk, the government of the Sakhalin Region told TASS.

TASS has collected the main information about the emergency.

The earthquakes

- Seismologists recorded a strong earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 150 kilometers from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky on Wednesday, July 30, around noon local time (around 03:00 Moscow time, 00:00 GMT).

- Later, the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that the magnitude, according to various estimates, reached 8.7.

- The earthquake that hit Kamchatka was felt at the force of between 7 and 8 points.

- The shock epicenter was located 149 kilometers southeast of the regional capital at a depth of 17 kilometers.

- Seismologists recorded strong repeated earthquakes with a magnitude of 5.1-5.8 to the southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, in the regional capital, tremors were felt with a force of 3 points.

- A tsunami threat was declared on the coast of Avacha Bay.

- A tsunami with a wave height of 3-4 meters was recorded in the Yelizovsky district of Kamchatka, near the Vodopadnaya weather station.

- The first wave of the tsunami hit the coastal part of the city of Severo-Kurilsk on the island, residents were evacuated to the hill.

- In total eight earthquakes with a magnitude of over 5 occurred off the coast of Kamchatka in an hour. The tremors occurred at depths of 7 to 100 kilometers.

- Experts predict aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 7.5 for at least a month.

Consequences

- Several people sought medical assistance.

- A wall collapsed in a kindergarten in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, there were no casualties.

- The port of Severo-Kurilsk in the Sakhalin Region and a fishing enterprise were flooded by a tsunami wave.

- Problems with the Internet connection were registered in Kamchatka, later all communication nodes were restored.

- The working day in government agencies of the Kamchatka region was shortened to 01:00 p.m. (04:00 a.m.Moscow time, 01:00 a.m. GMT).

- The number of calls to ambulance teams in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky has increased.

- City Children's Clinic No. 1 in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky is temporarily closed for technical inspection.

Reaction of local authorities

- The authorities promised to provide residents with temporary accommodation in safe places, if cracks dangerous to the structure of housing are found.

- A regional headquarters will be deployed to coordinate the actions of departments and services.

- A hotline has been established for residents after the earthquake in the Kuril Islands.

- The authorities of the Sakhalin Region are mobilizing forces and reserves to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in Severo-Kurilsk.

Echoes of earthquakes in Japan and the USA

- A tsunami wave about 30 cm high after the earthquake in Kamchatka reached the northern part of Japan.

- The Japanese Self-Defense Forces deployed fighter jets, patrol aircraft and helicopters to monitor the situation over the Pacific Ocean.

- Specialists from the Japanese energy company Tokyo Electric Power suspended the next phase of the discharge of purified water from the Fukushima-1 nuclear power plant.

- Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended in central and northeastern Japan.

- No damage or casualties were reported in Japan.

- The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has issued a tsunami warning following an earthquake in Kamchatka.

- The authorities of the Oahu island have called on coastal areas to evacuate immediately due to a tsunami threat following a powerful earthquake in Kamchatka.