One of black boxes of An-24 plane destroyed, cockpit voice recorder available for decoding

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC) has started decoding the black box of the An-24 Angara aircraft that crashed in the Amur Region, a source in the press service of the Committee told TASS.

"The carrier of parametric information (magnetic tape) was destroyed by fire, the information of the voice recorder was preserved. The recording is being analyzed," the press service said.

An An-24 passenger plane operated by Angara Airlines crashed during the second approach to land at Tynda Airport in the Amur Region on July 24. There were 48 people on board, including six crewmembers. All those on board died in the crash, the Russian Investigative Committee said. The wreckage was found on a mountainside 16 kilometers from the city of Tynda. A state of emergency has been declared in the Amur Region, along with three days of mourning. A criminal investigation is underway.