GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. A five-story apartment building collapsed in the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike, Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

The Ukrainian armed forces are using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the building collapse site.

TASS has gathered the key information about the attack.

Ukrainian strike

- The Ukrainian armed forces carried out an attack on a residential building in Alyoshki.

- The attack took place at about 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT).

- The strike caused the five-story building to collapse.

- There are civilians trapped under the rubble.

- There have been no reports about the number of those trapped under the rubble and their condition. According to the governor, dozens of people are believed to have been affected by the strike.

- Saldo specified that the building was hit by two Ukrainian bombs.

Ukrainian attack on rescuers

- Response teams have been dispatched to the site of the strike, Saldo said.

- The Ukrainian armed forces are impeding response activities, attacking rescuers with drones, said Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the regional governor.

- FPV and reconnaissance drones are in control of the area, Saldo added.

Official reaction

- Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed those supplying weapons to Ukraine as sponsors of "terrorist scum." "Those who supply weapons to the Kiev regime become complicit in the killing of civilians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure because, despite knowing full well what they are doing, they continue to sponsor terrorist scum on Bankovaya Street (where the Ukrainian presidential office is located in Kiev - TASS)," she pointed out.

- Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, described the Ukrainian attack on Alyoshki as a cowardly strike on "the bleeding city," which "the Nazis have been torturing for months." "They have moved from tracking down and killing civilians and burning down ambulances to destroying homes with heavy weapons. According to preliminary reports, it was an airstrike," he said.