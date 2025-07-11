Dozens of people buried under debris in Alyoshki after Ukraine’s attack — governor

GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. Dozens of people are still remaining under the debris of a five-storey apartment house in the city of Alyushki in the Kherson Region which collapsed after Ukraine’s airstrike but rescuers are unable to reach them amid continuing drone attacks, the region’s governor, Vladimir Saldo, said.

"Dozens of people are buried under the debris of the five-storey building which was destroyed by the enemy bombs. Rescuers cannot even approach the site to begin clearing the rubble. <…> FPV drones, reconnaissance drones are loitering in the adjacent area not letting rescuers do anything," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Saldo, the building was struck with two air bombs.

He told TASS earlier that a five-storey dwelling house in Alyoshki collapsed after Ukraine’s airstrike. The incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT).