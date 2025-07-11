Drones prevent response teams from reaching building collapse site in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, July 11. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces are using drones to prevent response teams from reaching the area in the town of Alyoshki where a five-story apartment building collapsed, Vladimir Vasilenko, spokesman for the Kherson Region governor, told TASS.

"The Ukrainian armed forces are preventing response teams from reaching the building collapse site in Alyoshki, trying to attack them with drones," he said.

Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS earlier that a five-story apartment building had collapsed in Alyoshki in the Kherson Region due to a Ukrainian airstrike. He added that there were civilians trapped under the rubble.