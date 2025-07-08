Three people died after Ukraine’s attack on beach in Kursk

KURSK, July 9. /TASS/. Three people died and seven more were wounded after Ukraine’s attack on a city beach in Kursk, acting governor of the Kursk Region Alexander Khinshtein said.

"All the three victims are men," he wrote on Telegram. "In all, seven people were wounded, including a five-year-old boy. They sustained fragmentation wounds and burns of varying degrees. Five children, including the child, are in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for their lives."

The governor said he had just visited the attack site and is now headed to the hospital "to make sure that the people are receiving all the help they need."

The death toll includes a Russian National Guard officer, who helped to evacuate civilians from the beach.