MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The fire outbreak area at a warehouse in Rostov-on-Don continues growing and totals already as much as 15,000 square meters, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"For the time being, the fire in warehouse spaces and the office building increased to 15,000 square meters," the ministry said.

Two Mi-8 helicopters are engaged in fire extinguishing.