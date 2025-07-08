Man dies after being sucked into aircraft engine in Italy

ROME, July 8. /TASS/. A man was killed after being sucked into the engine of a plane at Italy’s Bergamo airport, the Corriere della Sera newspaper reported, citing airport sources.

"[There were - TASS] disruptions on the taxiway, the causes of which are currently being investigated by law enforcement," the airport management company stated as quoted by the newspaper.

According to the company, the man was sucked into the engine of an Airbus A319 during taxi. The newspaper’s sources note that it remains unclear whether the deceased was a passenger or an airport employee.

Shortly after the incident, the Bergamo airport temporarily paused its flight schedule.