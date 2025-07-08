18 people missing after flooding in Nepal

NEW DELHI, July 8. /TASS/. At least eighteen people have gone missing after a massive flood hit a border point in northern Nepal, The Kathmandu Post reported.

According to the local authorities, the missing include three police personnel, nine civilians, and six Chinese nationals.

The torrential rainfall that occurred upstream on the Chinese side flooded the river. Nine loaded containers, placed in the customs office territory, were washed away by the flood. Some individuals trapped inside the customs yard were rescued, but ongoing operations have been hampered by the rising floodwaters.

The flood swept away the bridge that connects Nepal and China. Damage has also been reported at the dam, located in the hydropower station area.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain alert as water levels in the river continue to rise.