Two wounded in Ryazan bar grenade blast remain in critical condition

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Two victims of a grenade explosion at a bar on Cathedral Street in the Russian city of Ryazan are in critical condition, while two other victims are currently in stable condition, the regional health ministry department told TASS.

"Two of the injured are in serious condition, two more are in satisfactory condition," the source stated as quoted by the agency.

The explosion occurred on the evening of July 7 in a lounge bar on Cathedral Street in Ryazan. The blast killed one person. Four more people were hospitalized. According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to careless handling of a live grenade, which was mistaken for a replica.