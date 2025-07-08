Head office of Karapetyan’s Electric Networks of Armenia raided by security

YEREVAN, July 8. /TASS/. The head office of Electric Networks of Armenia CJSC owned by arrested Russian-Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan was raided by security on Tuesday morning, spokeswoman for the energy company Natalya Sardzhanyan told TASS.

"Some measures have been taking place here since early morning. We don’t know what agency these people are from but they don’t let us enter the office building," she said.

Armenian media reported that law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a search operation in the home of Karapetyan’s nephew Narek, who holds the position of the company’s CEO.

Armenia’s Investigative Committee told 24news that it was conducting an urgent probe into the company as part of criminal proceedings.

Meanwhile, security officers took Narek Karapetyan away with them following the raid, a TASS correspondent reported.

The businessman himself has filed a suit against Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Nazeli Bagdasaryan, deputy chief of staff of the prime minister’s office Taron Chakhoyan, and political analyst Arutyun Mkrtchyan, according to Datalex website.

On July 3, Armenia’s parliament passed a bill to nationalize Electric Networks of Armenia.

The billionaire businessman was detained by police on June 18 for allegedly calling for overthrowing the government. He denied the accusations. A court in Yerevan ruled to place him under arrest for two months. Following that, inspections into his businesses were launched and a number of Tashir Pizza restaurants in Yerevan and Armenian regions were closed.