Drone attack carried out at facility in Russia’s Udmurtia — governor

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, July 3. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have attacked a facility in Russia’s Udmurtia Region, regional Governor Alexander Brechalov said on his Telegram channel.

"An attack was carried out on one of the facilities in Udmurtia, not in Izhevsk or other urban areas. Currently, there is confirmed information about two UAVs. Thanks to security measures, one device did not reach the facility while the second one hit a technical structure. The aftermath of the incident is currently being dealt with," the governor wrote.

He added that there is no information on any victims or injuries at this time.