Number of injured in explosions near Zhitomir rises to 24 — official

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The number of injured by two powerful blasts in the village of Berezina near Zhitomir in northwestern Ukraine has increased to 24 from 15 people, said head of the Zhitomir regional administration Vitaly Bunechko.

"Today at 18:00 (time same as Moscow’s — TASS) in the village of Berezina, near Zhitomir, on the Kiev-Chop international highway, two powerful explosions occurred at one of the industrial enterprises. We can confirm information about two dead and 24 injured," Bunechko said on the Rada TV channel.

According to him, localization of the consequences of the explosions is still ongoing. "Rescuers continue to fight fires," he added.

Earlier, the Ukrainian media reported a powerful explosion at a gas station in Zhitomir. After that, the highway to Kiev was blocked. Later it turned out that there were two explosions at an industrial enterprise in the suburb of Zhitomir, the village of Berezina. According to local authorities two production facilities were destroyed and 50 transformer substations were shut down after the explosions.