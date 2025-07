TOKYO, July 1. /TASS/. An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 was recorded off the Japanese coast, the US Geological Survey said.

According to it, the epicenter was located 99 km north of the village of Tatsugo (the Oshima Island), where 5,900 people live. It was located at a depth of 10 km.

There was no information about casualties or damage. No tsunami threat was announced.