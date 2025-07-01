What is known about aftermath of drone attack on enterprise in Russia’s Udmurt Region

IZHEVSK, July 1. /TASS/. One of the enterprises in the central Russian Udmurt Region was attacked by a drone, Governor Alexander Brechalov reported on his Telegram channel, adding that several people were injured.

TASS has compiled the main information about the attack.

Incident circumstances

- One of the enterprises in Izhevsk in the Udmurt Region was subjected to a drone attack.

- All operational services are already working on the site.

- Firefighters are extinguishing hotbeds of fire.

- The enterprise’s personnel were promptly evacuated.

- Earlier, a drone alert was issued in the region, and temporary flight restrictions were imposed.

Injured

- According to Udmurt Region Governor Alexander Brechalov, several people were injured as a result of the incident.

Overnight drone attacks

- Air defenses intercepted and destroyed 60 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions overnight, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the military, 17 drones were downed over Crimea, 16 over the Rostov Region, 11 over the Sea of Azov, five over the Kursk Region, four over the Saratov Region, three over the Black Sea, two over the Belgorod Region, and one each over the Voronezh and Oryol Regions.