ISLAMABAD, June 30. /TASS/. At least four Pakistani soldiers were injured after an explosion of a makeshift device in the city of Zhob in the Balochistan province, Samaa TV reported.

According to preliminary data, the makeshift explosive device was activated near a passing military car. Four soldiers received wounds and were taken to a hospital.

So far, no one has claimed responsibility for the terror attack. An anti-terrorist operation is underway.