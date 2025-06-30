NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have found the body of a man who is believed to have shooted firefighters near the town of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho.

"This evening, members of the SWAT team located a deceased male on Canfield Mountain. A firearm was found nearby," the county sheriff's office said in a statement on its Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

Local residents were allowed to leave their shelters.

Earlier, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris reported that at least two people had been killed in the shooting. According to NBC News, the attacker deliberately started a fire to lure rescuers into an ambush and opened fire on them.