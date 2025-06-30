Man deliberately starts fire in Idaho to shoot at firefighters — TV

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. A man deliberately started a fire near the town of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho in order to shoot at firefighters who arrived at the scene, NBC News reported, citing sources.

According to the TV channel, the firefighters were ambushed. At least two people were killed, and the number of injured is unknown. Police and FBI agents are working at the scene. They have not yet determined if the shooter acted alone or if others were involved.

Earlier, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris warned that, if law enforcement fails to neutralize the shooter, the manhunt could drag on for several days.