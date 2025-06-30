At least two people killed in Idaho shooting — sheriff

NEW YORK, June 30. /TASS/. At least two people were killed in a shooting targeting firefighters battling a forest fire in the Canfield Mountain area near the town of Coeur d'Alene in Idaho, Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris reported.

According to him, two people were killed in the shooting. They appear to be firefighters, though this has yet to be officially confirmed, the sheriff said at a press conference. The number of those injured is unknown, he noted.

Norris added that representatives of local and federal agencies are working at the scene. "We are prepared to neutralize the suspect who is currently actively shooting," he said.