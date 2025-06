ISLAMABAD, June 29. /TASS/. At least 45 people died in Pakistan because of torrential rains and rain-provoked accidents in recent days, Geo TV reported.

According to the television channel, the biggest number of deaths - 21 - was reported from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Deaths have also been reported from the provinces of Sindh, Balochistan, and Punjab.

Weather forecasts say that heavy rains will continue at least until Saturday.