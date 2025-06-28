Japanese police investigating death of Russian woman — consulate general

TOKYO, June 28. /TASS/. Japan’s law enforcement agencies are investigating the death of a Russian woman, a representative of the Russian consulate general in Osaka told TASS.

"We have contacted the police, an investigation is underway," the diplomatic mission said, adding that the consulate general was in contact with law enforcement agencies on the issue.

Japan’s media reported earlier that a Russian citizen had been found dead in the city of Osaka in the west of Japan in the apartment where she lived. Traces of beatings and bruises were found on the face and body of the 50-year-old Russian woman, according to the report. Police do not rule out that the woman was murdered. Local media said that the Russian woman's name was Elena Ito.

Her husband, a Russian as well who lives separately, contacted the police through acquaintances. He discovered the body in the apartment as he decided to visit his wife in person after failing to contact her for several days, the report said. According to preliminary information, nothing was missing from the apartment, while the front door was locked.