Temporary flight restrictions imposed at Russia’s Pulkovo airport

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg has temporarily suspended the arrival and departure of aircraft in order to ensure flight safety, according to a statement by the Federal Air Transport Agency.

"To ensure the safety of civil aviation flights, temporary restrictions on the arrival and departure of aircraft have been introduced at Pulkovo Airport (St. Petersburg; ICAO code: ULLI)," the agency noted in its statement.

At the same time, temporary flight restrictions have also been imposed at the airports in Izhevsk and Kirov, as well as Nizhnekamsk Airport in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Flight restrictions have been lifted at the airports in Samara and Tambov, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency.