Power supply restored in Melitopol — regional governor

MELITOPOL, June 3. /TASS/. Power supply in Melitopol in the Zaporozhye Region has been completely restored following a major blackout due to a Ukrainian attack overnight, regional Governor Yevgeny Balitsky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Power supply in Melitopol has been completely restored," he wrote.

Earlier, Balitsky also reported restored power supply in Berdyansk.

Several municipal districts in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were partially left without power due to Ukraine’s massive drone attack in the early hours of June 3.

As a result, more than 220,000 residents of nine districts in the Kherson Region were left without water or power. In the Zaporozhye Region, over 600,000 residents in 457 communities were affected.