Railway bridge collapses in Kursk region causing freight train derailment

KURSK, June 1. /TASS/. The locomotive and three empty cars of a freight train derailed after a railway bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorsk District of the Kursk Region at 2:21 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday (11:21 p.m. GMT on Saturday).

"Tonight, on the 48th km of the Trosna-Kalinovka highway in the Zheleznogorsk District, a bridge collapsed when a freight train was crossing it. Part of the train fell down onto a road located under the bridge. The locomotive caught fire — the Emergencies Ministry quickly localized it. The remaining trains are on the railway platform," the acting governor of the bordering Russian region, Alexander Khinshtein, reported on his Telegram channel.

One of the train’s drivers had his legs injured in the incident, Khinshtein said, citing preliminary information.

Traffic has been suspended on the motor road beneath the railway bridge.