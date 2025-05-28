Five teens killed, four wounded in stabbing attack in Siberia

IRKUTSK, May 28. /TASS/. Five teenagers were killed and four were wounded as a result of a stabbing attack in Siberia’s Irkutsk Region, the local department of the Russian Investigative Committee said.

"Today, a private house caught fire in the town of Baikalsk in the Irkutsk Region. Bodies of five underage victims were found at the scene," investigators said. "A group of young people gathered at a house <...> At some point, one of them attacked others with a knife. As a result, four teenagers were killed and four were hospitalized with various injuries. The presumed attacker set the house ablaze and died in the fire.".