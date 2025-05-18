Mexican Navy sailing ship with 200 people on board crashes into Brooklyn Bridge — NYP

NEW YORK, May 18. /TASS/. A Mexican Navy sailing vessel carrying approximately 200 people collided with the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, according to the New York Post.

According to the newspaper, on Saturday evening, one of the masts of the Mexican Navy’s training tall ship Cuauhtemoc struck the Brooklyn Bridge, broke off, and pierced the deck.

As a result of the incident, there were casualties. Several individuals, the report noted, are in critical condition. Emergency services are searching the waters of the East River for anyone who may have fallen overboard. The total number of injured has not yet been confirmed.

The New York City Fire Department has not yet responded to TASS’s request for comment.